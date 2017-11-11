WCBE

Judge Won't Allow Questioning Of Relatives Of Local Neo-Nazi Website Publisher

A federal judge has refused to give court-ordered permission for attorneys to question a Worthington-based neo-Nazi website publisher's relatives about the man's whereabouts.

A Muslim-American radio host's lawyers have searched for The Daily Stormer's publisher, Andrew Anglin, since they filed a libel lawsuit against him in August. They want to ask Anglin's father and brother if they know where he is living, so he can be served with a copy of the suit. U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth A. Preston Deavers denied that request Thursday, saying the "prejudice" to Anglin's relatives outweighs the need for such testimony. SiriusXM Radio show host Dean Obeidallah's suit says Anglin falsely labeled him as the "mastermind" behind a deadly bombing at a concert in England. Obeidallah's lawyers suspect Anglin is living in the Worthington area.

