WCBE
Related Program: 
Shelf Discovery

July 24, 2017 Shelf Discovery: Sprinkle with Murder by Jenn McKinlay

By 4 minutes ago

On this week’s Shelf Discovery, Kristin hunts for a killer with a cupcake baker in the audio edition of Jenn McKinlay’s Sprinkle with Murder

Title: Sprinkle with Murder

Author: Jenn McKinlay

Runtime: 6 hours, 24 minutes

Publisher: Dreamscape Media

AISN: B01N1LTMJQ

And read Kristin's full review on NightsAndWeekends.com.

For show archives, visit ShelfDiscovery.org.  And, for the latest updates, be sure to like Shelf Discovery Radio on Facebook.

About the Host:

Kristin Dreyer Kramer is the editor-in-chief of NightsAndWeekends.com.  She also hosts the nationally-syndicated film review show Reel Discovery.

Tags: 
Shelf Discovery
book
review
Sprinkle with Murder
Jenn McKinlay

Related Content

July 10, 2017 Shelf Discovery: The Weight of Lies by Emily Carpenter

By Jul 10, 2017

On this week’s Shelf Discovery, Kristin joins a troubled young woman on a mission to uncover the truth about her family’s past in author Emily Carpenter’s The Weight of Lies.

Title: The Weight of Lies

Author: Emily Carpenter

Pages: 375

Publisher: Lake Union Publishing

ISBN: 978-1477818435

And read Kristin's full review on NightsAndWeekends.com.

July 3, 2017 Shelf Discovery: The Child by Fiona Barton

By Jul 3, 2017

On this week’s Shelf Discovery, Kristin follows a desperate journalist on an emotional journey in Fiona Barton’s The Child.

Title: The Child

Author: Fiona Barton

Pages: 329

Publisher: Berkley

ISBN: 978-1101990483

And read Kristin's full review on NightsAndWeekends.com.

June 19, 2017 Shelf Discovery: Sunbaked by Junie Coffey

By Jun 19, 2017

On this week’s Shelf Discovery, Kristin trades the hustle and bustle of city life for an island mystery in Junie Coffey’s Sunbaked.

Title: Sunbaked (Pineapple Cay #1)

Author: Junie Coffey

Pages: 244

Publisher: Lake Union Publishing

ISBN: 978-1477823934

And read Kristin's full review on NightsAndWeekends.com.

June 12, 2017 Shelf Discovery: The Case of the Time-Capsule Bandit by Octavia Spencer

By Jun 12, 2017

On this week’s Shelf Discovery, Kristin kicks, punches, and digs for clues with the kids in Octavia Spencer’s The Case of the Time-Capsule Bandit.

Title: The Case of the Time-Capsule Bandit (Randi Rhodes, Ninja Detective #1)

Author: Octavia Spencer

Runtime: 4 hours, 27 minutes

Publisher: Simon & Schuster Audio

AISN: B00DEKZCI8

June 5, 2017 Shelf Discovery: The Simplicity of Cider by Amy E. Reichert

By Jun 5, 2017

On this week’s Shelf Discovery, Kristin moves to a Midwestern orchard with The Simplicity of Cider by Amy E. Reichert.

Title: The Simplicity of Cider

Author: Amy E. Reichert

Pages: 247

Publisher: Gallery Books

ISBN: 978-1501179723

And read Kristin's full review on NightsAndWeekends.com.