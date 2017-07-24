July 24, 2017 Shelf Discovery: Sprinkle with Murder by Jenn McKinlay

On this week’s Shelf Discovery, Kristin hunts for a killer with a cupcake baker in the audio edition of Jenn McKinlay’s Sprinkle with Murder

Title: Sprinkle with Murder

Author: Jenn McKinlay

Runtime: 6 hours, 24 minutes

Publisher: Dreamscape Media

AISN: B01N1LTMJQ

And read Kristin's full review on NightsAndWeekends.com.

For show archives, visit ShelfDiscovery.org. And, for the latest updates, be sure to like Shelf Discovery Radio on Facebook.

About the Host:

Kristin Dreyer Kramer is the editor-in-chief of NightsAndWeekends.com. She also hosts the nationally-syndicated film review show Reel Discovery.