July 31, 2017 Shelf Discovery: The Secret Diary of Hendrik Groen, 83 1/4 Years Old by Hendrik Groen

On this week’s Shelf Discovery, Kristin moves into a retirement community that’s anything but dull with the maybe-memoir The Secret Diary of Hendrik Groen, 83 1/4 Years Old.
Title: The Secret Diary of Hendrik Groen, 83 1/4 Years Old
Author: Hendrik Groen (translated by Hester Velmans)
Pages: 237
Publisher: Grand Central Publishing
ISBN: 978-1455542178
And read Kristin's full review on NightsAndWeekends.com.
For show archives, visit ShelfDiscovery.org. And, for the latest updates, be sure to like Shelf Discovery Radio on Facebook.
About the Host:
Kristin Dreyer Kramer is the editor-in-chief of NightsAndWeekends.com. She also hosts the nationally-syndicated film review show Reel Discovery.