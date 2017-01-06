WCBE

Jury Awards Additional Money To Ohio Man Sickened By C8 Contamination

By 21 minutes ago

Washington Works Plant
Credit Dupont

A federal jury in Columbus says DuPont should pay an additional 10.5 million dollars in damages to an Ohio man who says he got testicular cancer because of contamination by C8, a chemical used to make Teflon.

Jurors awarded punitive damages Thursday in the lawsuit of Washington County resident Kenneth Vigneron. The jury previously found DuPont should pay him 2 million dollars in compensatory damages. The lawsuit is among more than 3 thousand filed by Ohio and West Virginia residents alleging a link between illnesses and the chemical emitted by DuPont's Washington Works plant along the Ohio River plant West Virginia. The company says it will appeal because it believes jurors were misled about the risks of C8 exposure.

