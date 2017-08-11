Jury Clears Motorist In Death Of OHP Trooper

A Cuyahoga County jury has acquitted the motorist accused of fatally striking an Ohio Highway Patrol trooper along I-90 in Cleveland last year.

But 38-year-old Joshua Gaspar was found guilty of misdemeanors, including falsification and tampering with records in the September 15 crash that killed Trooper Kenneth Velez. Prosecutors say Gaspar lied to get a driver's license and took methadone shortly before driving. His attorneys said the methadone was prescribed for an addiction to painkillers and didn't affect his ability to drive.