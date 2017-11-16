Jury Convicts Local Man Charged With Setting House Fire To Cover A Murder

A Franklin County jury has convicted the Columbus man in the death of a woman whose body was found after a town house fire that authorities say apparently was set to cover up her murder.

Sentencing is pending for 24-year-old Jeremay Jones in the March 16th death of 62-year-old Anna Ferriman at her Fountain Lane home. Jones was convicted of murder, arson and other charges. Investigators have not released a motive or details in the slaying. Jones was already in police custody for domestic violence and aggravated menacing when these charges were filed.