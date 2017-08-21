WCBE

Juvenile Arrested For Threatening Groveport-Madison Schools

By 50 minutes ago

Credit groveport.nutrislice.com

Charges are pending against a juvenile accused of calling in a threat against the Groveport-Madison schools on Sunday. 

The unnamed juvenile has been arrested and school officials say classes will be held today.
 

Groveport-Madison Schools

