Juvenile Arrested For Threatening Groveport-Madison Schools By Jim Letizia • 50 minutes ago

Charges are pending against a juvenile accused of calling in a threat against the Groveport-Madison schools on Sunday. The unnamed juvenile has been arrested and school officials say classes will be held today.