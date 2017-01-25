WCBE

Kasich To Boost Funding For K-12 Education

By 45 minutes ago

Ohio Governor John Kasich meets with education leaders on Tuesday
Credit Ohio Public Radio

Ohio Governor John Kasich says the state budget he will propose next week will include small funding increases each year for primary and secondary schools.

The Republican governor says he  will call for 1 percent annual funding increases for the Ohio Department of Education. The department recommended increases for school improvement activities, adult diploma programs and training for teachers in childhood literacy, among other things. K-12 education is Ohio's second largest spending area after Medicaid. Kasich has warned Ohio may be headed into a recession and the budget cycle will be painful.

Tags: 
state budget
Ohio Department of Education
Ohio Governor John Kasich

Related Content

GOP State Legislative Leaders To Hold Big Money Fundraisers Before Start Of Budget Process

By Jan 23, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

Ohio legislative leaders are hosting lobbyists at back-to-back Florida fundraisers days before state budget deliberations begin.

Kasich Calls For Community Intervention Over Government Action

By Jan 13, 2017
State of Ohio

Ohio Governor John Kasich has been warning state tax revenues are below expectations and the upcoming two-year state budget will be tighter than in the past.

Ohio Colleges Seek More Funding In Next State Budget

By & Jan 4, 2017

The Inter-University Council of Ohio, which represents the state's public universities, is seeking a  funding increase in the next two-year state budget totaling nine percent.

Kasich Cuts Added School Funding Dollars, Allows Severed Ties With PARCC

By Jul 1, 2015

Ohio Governor John Kasich signed the new two-year state budget proposal, which was substantially different than his original plan. 

State Figures Show Drops In Numbers Of Charter Schools And Students

By Jan 22, 2017
education.ohio.gov

Ohio Department of Education statistics show the number of charter schools in the state dropped in 2016 for the third straight year, while enrollment also declined.

State Gives Most Charter School Sponsors Poor Marks

By Oct 14, 2016

The state says nearly a third of Ohio charter school sponsors could have their authority revoked under new evaluations of how well the sponsors follow current educational rules and laws.