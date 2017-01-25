Kasich To Boost Funding For K-12 Education

Ohio Governor John Kasich says the state budget he will propose next week will include small funding increases each year for primary and secondary schools.

The Republican governor says he will call for 1 percent annual funding increases for the Ohio Department of Education. The department recommended increases for school improvement activities, adult diploma programs and training for teachers in childhood literacy, among other things. K-12 education is Ohio's second largest spending area after Medicaid. Kasich has warned Ohio may be headed into a recession and the budget cycle will be painful.