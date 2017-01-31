WCBE

Kasich Budget Calls For Income Tax Cut, Other Tax Increases, Fee For Medicaid Services

By & 12 seconds ago

Credit Ohio Public Radio

Ohio Governor John Kasich released his two year, 66.9 billion dollar state budget proposal yesterday.

Under the plan, childless, non-pregnant Medicaid beneficiaries would be required to pay a new 20 dollar monthly premium that would generate 200 million dollars in revenue. Ohio will seek federal approval for the plan, which would cap monthly premiums at 2 percent of household income. The proposal also makes prescription-drug changes to Medicaid.The Governor proposed a 17-percent income tax cut funded with a sales tax hike and increases in taxes on alcohol, tobacco and natural gas drilling. Ohio Public Radio's Andy Chow has further details.

The biennium budget proposal from Governor John Kasich doles out $144 billion in appropriations over the next two years. The plan includes a slight increase to education funding, investing in new technologies and another income tax cut.

To pay for his 17% income tax cut, Kasich is bringing back a proposal to increase the sales tax by half a percent and attach that tax to more things, such as cable TV and other services.

Kasich says, besides balancing a federal budget, achieving tax reform is the hardest sell.

Kasich: “Because any time you propose a tax reform whoever’s being effected hires a bunch of people and then they -- or else they work over the members of the Legislature or the Congress and they block it.”

The income tax reform proposal would increase the personal tax exemption for people making $80,000 or less. It would also increase the low income tax credit. According to Kasich’s office, this would mean 350,000 more low income Ohioans would be exempt from paying any income tax.

However, the budget proposal attaches increased taxes to other things. A hiked alcohol tax would result in about one penny per can of beer or glass of wine. And a 65 cent tax increase on cigarettes would bring the total tax to $2.25 a pack.

Kasich says these numbers can be up for negotiation.

Kasich: “So you ask for a lot and you get a little but a little is better than none.”

But when it comes to getting approval from the Ohio House and Senate, there’s one proposal for which Kasich isn’t holding his breath. He says it’s unlikely the Republican-controlled Legislature will approve his severance tax increase.

Ohio has one of the lowest taxes on oil and gas drilling in the country. Kasich fears that someday someone will put the issue on the ballot and at that point it would be out of their control how to appropriate that revenue.

Kasich: “At some point somebody’s gonna do it. I don’t know where they are. I don’t know why they haven’t done it yet. Frankly, I don’t like that approach because then the tax gets to be too high. But a reasonable increase that puts us in the sweet spot makes all the sense in the world.”

In what seems to be a first in the nation, Kasich’s budget would require public universities and colleges to pay for student textbooks. The institutions could recover up to $300 a student through tuition.

And along with increasing K-12 education funding by nearly $200 million, Kasich’s plan would also cut funding to schools that are dropping in enrollment.

Kasich: “If a school district has fewer students, they should get fewer dollars. You don’t want to fund a school district that’s losing students, and to say that whether they’re in the seed or not we just have to give them a certain amount of money, you have to do it in a responsible way.”

Liberal groups have already come out to criticize Kasich’s budget, especially the tax restructuring formula. Advocates argue the income tax cuts don’t make up for the amount of money low and middle income Ohioans will pay in increased sales taxes.

Hearings for Kasich’s budget proposal begin in the Ohio House this week.

Tags: 
state budget
Medicaid
severance tax
Sales Tax
Ohio Governor John Kasich

Related Content

Kasich To Boost Funding For K-12 Education

By Jan 25, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

Ohio Governor John Kasich says the state budget he will propose next week will include small funding increases each year for primary and secondary schools.

GOP State Legislative Leaders To Hold Big Money Fundraisers Before Start Of Budget Process

By Jan 23, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

Ohio legislative leaders are hosting lobbyists at back-to-back Florida fundraisers days before state budget deliberations begin.

Kasich Calls For Community Intervention Over Government Action

By Jan 13, 2017
State of Ohio

Ohio Governor John Kasich has been warning state tax revenues are below expectations and the upcoming two-year state budget will be tighter than in the past.

Ohio Colleges Seek More Funding In Next State Budget

By & Jan 4, 2017

The Inter-University Council of Ohio, which represents the state's public universities, is seeking a  funding increase in the next two-year state budget totaling nine percent.

Kasich Cuts Added School Funding Dollars, Allows Severed Ties With PARCC

By Jul 1, 2015

Ohio Governor John Kasich signed the new two-year state budget proposal, which was substantially different than his original plan. 

Conference Committee Reaches Deal On State Budget Bill

By , & Jun 25, 2015

A legislative conference committee has approved a deal seeking to settle key sticking points in the two-year state budget bill.

Senate Approves Its Version Of State Budget Plan

By & Jun 19, 2015

Majority Republicans in the Ohio Senate have passed the chamber's version of the next two year state budget.

Ohio Senate Budget Plan Could Harm Abortion Clinics

By & Jun 19, 2015

Two last-minute amendments to the Ohio Senate's version of the two-year state budget bill could force abortion clinics in Toledo and Dayton to close.

Ohio House Approves Amended State Budget Plan

By , & Apr 23, 2015
State of Ohio

The Ohio House has approved its version of the state budget that overhauls the governor's tax plans, steers more money to schools and revises certain health care policies. 

Kasich Says Repealing ACA Could Harm Medicaid Expansion

By & Jan 6, 2017
youtube.com

Ohio's Governor and two U.S. Senators are weighing in on plans by Congressional Republicans and the incoming Trump administration to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Report Shows Multiple Benefits From State's Medicaid Expansion

By Jan 2, 2017
mediatrackers.org

The Kasich administration is reporting the state's 2014 Medicaid expansion resulted in a host of health and financial benefits for poor Ohioans.

State's Infant Mortality Rate Is Up; Franklin County's Rate Is Down

By & Nov 17, 2016

A new Ohio Department of Health report shows an increase in the state's infant mortality rate, with African-American babies dying at a rate approaching three times that of caucasians.

Report: More Ohio, U.S. Children Getting Health Insurance

By Oct 28, 2016
childcare-guide.com

A new report by the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families shows major increases in the number of kids with health care coverage.