WCBE

Kasich Comments On White Nationalist Policies and Protesting

By 32 minutes ago

Credit Ohio Public Radio

A top Ohio Democrat has voiced his concern that President Trump's executive orders reflect white nationalist rhetoric.

Ohio Public Radio's Andy Chow asked Republican Governor John Kasich if he shares that concern.

The language included in President Donald Trump’s immigration ban and other executive orders is causing Democratic U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown to question the president’s advisors.

 

Brown: “It seems to me that the person most loudly whispering in the president’s ear is a white nationalist, Steven Bannon. He has already found a way to have more power in this administration as a white nationalist, a man who has played to racism, has played to anti-semitism. It’s clear that he is all of those things and he has been elevated in this White House to more, it seems, than an advisory role.”

 

Bannon is the former chair of the conservative blog Breitbart News which gathered a lot of support from the alt-right and white nationalists. However, Bannon has rebuked the notion that he identifies with white nationalists.

 

Governor John Kasich was critical of Trump when they were running against each other for the Republican nomination for president. In a written statement Kasich said Trump’s immigration executive order that bans certain people from seven Muslim-majority nations is not aligned with America’s values. But during a forum with journalists, Kasich wouldn’t say if he’s alarmed by the recent moves by the federal government.

 

Chow: “Are you concerned that there are white nationalists who have control in the White House right now?”

 

Kasich: “Look I’ve said all I have to say. I’ve been in 11 or 12, 13 days. I’ve had a lot to say and I’m not saying any more today.”

 

Kasich did address the demonstrations and rallies that have been building around the state – one of which included Sen. Brown. Kasich says protesting is an American tradition.

 

Kasich: “It’s just what we don’t want to do is develop hate.”

 

He went on to say that people on varying sides of the national debate on issues such as women’s rights and immigration have siloed themselves off from any other opinion.

 

Kasich: “We all, all of us, including me, need to hear what other people have to say even if we don’t like it.”

 

Kasich says he worries that extreme members from either side could get into the mix and ramp up the protests to become more violent.

 

Tags: 
Immigration
Steve Bannon
Breitbart
President Trump
Ohio Governor John Kasich
U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown

Related Content

Students In Athens, Columbus, Sylvania Protest Trump's Immigration Ban

By & Feb 2, 2017
itsgoingdown.org

More than 70 people protesting President Donald Trump's ban on immigrants and refugees from seven Muslim-majority nations were arrested at the Ohio University student union building last night.

Cincinnati Mayor's Sanctuary City Declaration Drawing Opposition

By Feb 1, 2017
cincinnati-oh.gov

Three Ohio Republicans are challenging Democratic Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley's designation of the queen city as a "sanctuary city." 

Cleveland Clinic Resident Refused Entry Into U.S. Files Lawsuit

By Feb 1, 2017
propublica.org

A Cleveland Clinic resident forced out of the U.S. by President Trump's immigration ban has filed a lawsuit against the chief executive.

Cincinnati Becomes "Sanctuary City"; Columbus Contemplates Following Suit

By , & Jan 31, 2017
WCBE Files

Columbus City officials yesterday responded to executive orders from President Trump banning refugees and immigrants from some countries with a majority Muslim population.

Pepper Spray Used To Disperse Statehouse Protestors

By Jan 31, 2017
nbcnews.com

Columbus police used pepper spray gas to disperse a crowd of protesters who were blocking the intersection of High and State Streets last night.

Cleveland Clinic Resident Refused Entry Into U.S. Due To Trump's Immigration Ban

By Jan 30, 2017

An internal medicine resident at the Cleveland Clinic is among those refused entry to the U.S. under an executive order by President Trump.

OSU Student's Wife Among Those Detained Because Of Trump's Immigration Ban

By Jan 30, 2017

An Ohio State University student has been reunited with his wife after a weekend of uncertainty.

Breitbart Editor's Event Canceled As Protests Turn Violent At UC Berkeley

By Feb 2, 2017

Updated at 6:40 a.m. ET

A planned appearance by far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos was canceled Wednesday at the University of California, Berkeley, after a group of protesters shot fireworks at police, broke windows, started fires and threw barricades.

It's far from the first time a Yiannopoulos speaking event was canceled because of protests, which occur regularly at his events.

Roxane Gay Pulls Book, Protesting Breitbart Editor's 'Egregious' Book Deal

By Jan 26, 2017

It seems readily apparent that the writer of a book titled Bad Feminist would register significant disagreement — to put it politely — with a writer who has called feminism "bowel cancer."

Simon & Schuster Will Publish Book By Breitbart Editor, Despite Criticism

By editor Dec 30, 2016

The AP reported Friday that Simon & Schuster planned to move forward with publication of a book by Milo Yiannopoulos, in spite of harsh criticism. The forthcoming book, called Dangerous, is said to be about free speech.

Breitbart Editor Contends Steve Bannon 'Has No Prejudices'

By Nov 16, 2016

Steve Bannon, recently named as chief strategist to president-elect Donald Trump, is a fantastic manager, a visionary journalist and "has no prejudices," according to a top editor who has worked with him for years.

In an interview with Morning Edition's Steve Inskeep, Breitbart Senior Editor at Large Joel Pollak defended Bannon and pushed back against the idea that the news website he ran and significantly expanded promoted racist or sexist views. On the contrary, Pollak accused NPR's Code Switch blog, which covers race and culture, of being "racist" itself.

Journalist Says Steve Bannon Had A 'Years-Long Plan' To Take Down Hillary Clinton

By editor Nov 17, 2016

Copyright 2016 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

TERRY GROSS, HOST: