WCBE

Kasich Defends Medicaid Expansion, NATO and Journalists

By & 37 minutes ago

Credit cnn.com

Ohio Governor John Kasich says he supports repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act but thinks a plan floated by Congressional Republicans to phase out the expanded Medicaid program is a "very bad idea."

Kasich made his comments on CNN Sunday  in Munich, Germany, where he's attending an international security conference. Kasich says the Trump administration needs with one voice to deliver the message that the U.S. stands together with the Western Alliance and NATO.

Kasich says foreign allies want the U.S. to stand with them.

Kasich also defended the role of the free press two days after President Trump called the news media "the enemy of the American People!" on Twitter.

Tags: 
North Atlantic Treaty Organization
Medicaid
Ohio Governor John Kasich
Affordable Care Act

Related Content

Kasich Says Repealing ACA Could Harm Medicaid Expansion

By & Jan 6, 2017
youtube.com

Ohio's Governor and two U.S. Senators are weighing in on plans by Congressional Republicans and the incoming Trump administration to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Report Shows Multiple Benefits From State's Medicaid Expansion

By Jan 2, 2017
mediatrackers.org

The Kasich administration is reporting the state's 2014 Medicaid expansion resulted in a host of health and financial benefits for poor Ohioans.

Kasich Budget Calls For Income Tax Cut, Other Tax Increases, Fee For Medicaid Services

By & Jan 31, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

Ohio Governor John Kasich released his two year, 66.9 billion dollar state budget proposal yesterday.

Report: Managed Care Saving Ohio Medicaid Millions Of Dollars

By Feb 15, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

A new report from a group representing 15 health insurers in Ohio says managed care is saving Medicaid millions of dollars.

North Atlantic Treaty Organization's New Commander Is From Ohio

By & May 4, 2016
defensenews.com

NATO today is getting a new supreme allied commander, a former top-ranking U.S. military officer in Korea hailed by Defense Secretary Ash Carter as a proven warrior-diplomat. 

Appeals Court Rejects DeWine's Challenge Of ACA Tax

By Feb 18, 2017

A federal appeals court has rejected a lawsuit by Republican Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine challenging what he called an unconstitutional health care tax levied on state and local governments.

Progressives Rally To Save Some Federal Programs

By Jan 18, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

This Friday's inauguration of President-Elect Trump has sparked rallies and demonstrations around the country. Progressive groups in Ohio are trying to save programs such as the Affordable Care Act and Social Security.

Bipartisan Fight For ACA

By Jan 13, 2017
Jo Ingles

As the fight over the Affordable Care Act takes place in Washington D.C., the consequences are being weighed here in Ohio. 

Report: More Ohio, U.S. Children Getting Health Insurance

By Oct 28, 2016
childcare-guide.com

A new report by the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families shows major increases in the number of kids with health care coverage.