Kasich Defends Medicaid Expansion, NATO and Journalists

Ohio Governor John Kasich says he supports repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act but thinks a plan floated by Congressional Republicans to phase out the expanded Medicaid program is a "very bad idea."

Kasich made his comments on CNN Sunday in Munich, Germany, where he's attending an international security conference. Kasich says the Trump administration needs with one voice to deliver the message that the U.S. stands together with the Western Alliance and NATO.

Kasich says foreign allies want the U.S. to stand with them.

Kasich also defended the role of the free press two days after President Trump called the news media "the enemy of the American People!" on Twitter.