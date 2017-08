Ohio Governor John Kasich says he can't see supporting a proposed bailout of Akron-based FirstEnergy's two nuclear plants that's now stalled in the state Legislature.

Kasich says it's up to FirstEnergy to figure out how to keep its nuclear plants operating without a bailout.

The governor made his comments on Monday while touring FirstEnergy's new gas-fired plant in Oregon, Ohio, touting its ability to power more homes than coal or nuclear power plants.