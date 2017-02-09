WCBE

Kasich Opposes Sanctuary Cities

By & 52 minutes ago

Credit cleveland.com

Republican and Democratic state lawmakers are proposing different bills regarding the creation of sanctuary cities, which shield undocumented immigrants from prosecution based on their status.

When asked about that at a speech before newspaper executives and editors Wednesday, Republican Ohio Governor John Kasich said he opposes sanctuary cities.

Cincinnati recently declared itself a sanctuary city and Columbus is studying whether to do so. Last week. Columbus Mayor Andy Ginther signed an executive order prohibiting the use of municipal resources to enforce federal immigration law. Oberlin, Lorain and Dayton also have similar resolutions or laws in place. A Republican-sponsored bill would ban sanctuary cities and punish municipal officials. A Democratic-sponsored bill would permit cities to make such a declaration.

Tags: 
sanctuary city
Ohio Governor John Kasich

Related Content

Columbus School Board Says Schools Are "Safe Places"

By Feb 8, 2017

While confusion continues over President Trump's executive order on immigration, and Statehouse  Republican and Democrats are squaring off over "sanctuary cities" bills, the Columbus Board of Education last night approved a resolution promising a safe environment for all students and staff, regardless of immigration status. 

Competing Sanctuary Cities Bills At The Statehouse

By Feb 8, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

The fight over how the state should deal with immigration issues has Statehouse Republicans and Democrats backing different bills.

Treasurer Backs Sanctuary City Ban; Mayors Fire Back

By & Feb 6, 2017

Cincinnati and Columbus are the latest to adopt policies that stray away from enforcing immigration laws, essentially making them so-called sanctuary cities for immigrants and refugees.

Cincinnati Mayor's Sanctuary City Declaration Drawing Opposition

By Feb 1, 2017
cincinnati-oh.gov

Three Ohio Republicans are challenging Democratic Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley's designation of the queen city as a "sanctuary city." 

Cincinnati Becomes "Sanctuary City"; Columbus Contemplates Following Suit

By , & Jan 31, 2017
WCBE Files

Columbus City officials yesterday responded to executive orders from President Trump banning refugees and immigrants from some countries with a majority Muslim population.

Ohioans Join Demonstrators Around The U.S. Protesting Trump's Immigration Ban

By , & Jan 30, 2017
WCPN

President Trump's ban on accepting refugees from several Middle East countries was the reason hundreds of people rallied yesterday at the Glenn airport in Columbus.

Budgetary Statements By Kasich, Keen Seem To Conflict

By Feb 6, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

Ohio Governor John Kasich has warned this will be a difficult budget process, but has also touted the progress Ohio has made under tax reforms he wants to continue in his two-year state budget proposal.

Kasich Calls For Community Intervention Over Government Action

By & Jan 13, 2017
State of Ohio

Ohio Governor John Kasich has been warning state tax revenues are below expectations and the upcoming two-year state budget will be tighter than in the past.

Kasich Comments On White Nationalist Policies and Protesting

By Feb 3, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

A top Ohio Democrat has voiced his concern that President Trump's executive orders reflect white nationalist rhetoric.

Kasich Budget Calls For Income Tax Cut, Other Tax Increases, Fee For Medicaid Services

By & Jan 31, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

Ohio Governor John Kasich released his two year, 66.9 billion dollar state budget proposal yesterday.