Kasich Opposes Sanctuary Cities

Republican and Democratic state lawmakers are proposing different bills regarding the creation of sanctuary cities, which shield undocumented immigrants from prosecution based on their status.

When asked about that at a speech before newspaper executives and editors Wednesday, Republican Ohio Governor John Kasich said he opposes sanctuary cities.

Cincinnati recently declared itself a sanctuary city and Columbus is studying whether to do so. Last week. Columbus Mayor Andy Ginther signed an executive order prohibiting the use of municipal resources to enforce federal immigration law. Oberlin, Lorain and Dayton also have similar resolutions or laws in place. A Republican-sponsored bill would ban sanctuary cities and punish municipal officials. A Democratic-sponsored bill would permit cities to make such a declaration.