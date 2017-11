Attorneys for death row inmate in poor health say they're disappointed Governor John Kasich decided Thursday to deny their client clemency.

Attorneys had hoped Kasich would seriously consider 69-year-old Alva Campbell's health problems and poor veins, which could affect the placement of an IV for lethal injection. Campbell is scheduled for execution Nov. 15 for killing a teenage boy in a two-decade-old carjacking in Franklin County. He has filed an appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court.