Kasich Says It's Not Yet Time To Impeach Trump

Republican Ohio Governor John Kasich says recent stories about problems at the White House are examples of why he did not endorse Donald Trump for president last year.

Appearing on CNN last night with 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, Kasich urged U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan to be more aggressive in speaking out about a New York Times report that Trump asked former FBI director James Comey to end an investigation into former national security director Michael Flynn. Comey reportedly put the February conversation with Trump in a memo.

As for impeaching Trump, Kasich says it's not yet time.

When asked if he thinks Trump is a liar, Kasich said some of the president's comments “don't resemble the facts.”

 

