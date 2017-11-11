Kasich Says Roy Moore Should Drop His Senate Bid

Ohio Governor John Kasich says allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor make Roy Moore unfit to serve and he should leave the race for U.S. Senate in Alabama.

In a tweet Friday, the outspoken fellow Republican said he has "long opposed Roy Moore & his divisive viewpoints" and "the GOP must not support him." Moore has denied details of a Washington Post report in which an Alabama woman said Moore had sexual contact with her when she was 14 and he was 32. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Colorado Senator Cory Gardner and Maine Senator Susan Collins have also said Moore should leave the race if the allegations are true. Moore, the GOP nominee, faces Democrat Doug Jones in a December 12 special election. The attorney for one of the women cited in Post's story says it is "reprehensible that so many Alabama Republican officeholders" have rejected the evidence. Gloria Deason told the Post she went on dates with Moore in 1979, when he was 32 and she was 18. Deason told the Post that Moore ordered her alcoholic drinks even though she was under the legal drinking age. Deason's lawyer, Paula Cobia, has released a statement blasting Moore for "incendiary statements about the women." She says Deason stands to gain "no glory, no financial compensation, no justice." Cobia says Deason has no affiliation with either the Republican or the Democratic party, and has never contacted Jones.