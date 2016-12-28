WCBE

Kasich Vetoes Bill Weakening Renewable Energy Standards

By & 38 minutes ago

Credit Ohio Public Radio

Ohio Governor John Kasich has vetoed a bill that would have made compliance with the state's renewable energy standards optional for the next three years.

Barring a legislative override, the action resumes the benchmarks established in 2008 that were gradually increasing utilities' use of alternative energy sources.  Ohio Public Radio's Jo Ingles reports.

Environmental groups hailed Kasich’s veto of the bill, which the governor says would undermine progress made by clean energy generation options. Kasich said in a statement that the bill would make it harder to attract high tech firms and would hurt homeowners and businesses. Republican Senator Bill Seitz, a backer of the bill, said this bill is what Ohioans who voted for Donald Trump want, and that Kasich is trying to - quote - "appease his coastal elite friends". And Seitz said the strengthened veto-proof GOP majorities in the legislature will work to totally repeal the mandates in the coming session.

Tags: 
Renewable Energy
Energy Standards Freeze
Ohio Governor John Kasich
State Senator Bill Seitz

Related Content

Ohio House Tentatively Schedules Sessions For Possible Veto Overrides

By Dec 24, 2016
Ohio Public Radio

The Ohio House has tentatively scheduled session dates next week to consider overriding one or more vetoes by Governor John Kasich.

Lawmakers Extend Freeze Of Renewable Energy Standards

By Dec 9, 2016
Ohio Public Radio

The future of green energy in Ohio is murky after lawmakers decided to continue a freeze on renewable energy standards.

Ohio House Approves Change In Renewable Energy Standards

By Dec 7, 2016

The Ohio House has approved a bill making compliance with the state's renewable energy mandates optional for the next three years.

Report: Keeping Green Energy Standards Freeze Will Hurt Ohio Businesses

By Dec 1, 2016
Ohio Public Radio

While state lawmakers continue to fight over whether to extend the 2014 freeze on Ohio's clean energy standards, a new report shows keeping them in place can position the state to be an industry leader.

Ohio House Committee Approves Green Energy Bill

By Dec 1, 2016
Ohio Public Radio

An Ohio House committee has approved a bill changing the state's green energy policy landscape, amid a battle over extending the freeze on  green energy standards.

Report Shows Growth In Ohio Clean Energy Jobs

By Mar 24, 2016
Ohio Public Radio

A new report shows growth in clean energy jobs in Ohio.

Energy Standards Freeze

By Mar 28, 2014

There's a new twist to one of the most controversial debates among lawmakers.