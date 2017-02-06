Kent State Critical Of Michigan Politico For Comments Referencing 1970 Campus Shootings

A Michigan politico's call on Twitter for "another Kent State" is not sitting well with the university.

School Officials issued a statement over the weekend harshly criticizing Dan Adamini, the secretary of the Marquette County Republican Party for comments that seemed to encourage a National Guard response to student unrest at the University of California-Berkeley. Adamini is also a right-wing talk show host. The statement by the school calls the comments "abhorrent" and in poor taste, while inviting Adamini to the May Fourth museum to learn about the shootings in 1970.