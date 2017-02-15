Lawmaker Wants State To Increase Support For Communities With Lead In The Water

Democratic State Representative John Boccieri is calling for better support for local communities dealing with lead contamination in their water supplies.

Boccieri says local water plant operators are understaffed, and have trouble following through with health departments and residents on cases of contamination. Boccieri's district includes the village of Sebring, where high levels of lead were detected last year. The Ohio EPA waited six months to notify residents about it. Boccieri says better local coordination promotes public safety.

Boccieri hopes to implement reforms as a member of the Republican-controlled Ohio House Energy and Natural Resources Committee.