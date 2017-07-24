WCBE

Lawmakers Finally Empanel Group To Study State Tax Breaks

By & 5 minutes ago

Credit policymattersohio.org

State legislative leaders acting under pressure from an outside group have belatedly named the members of a panel they created to examine the more than 9 billion in state tax breaks annually.

Ohio Public Radio's Karen Kasler reports.

House and Senate leadership have appointed four Republicans and two Democrats to the new Tax Expenditure Review Committee, which will look over $9 billion in exemptions, credits, deductions and other breaks in the budget. Zach Schiller from the progressive think tank Policy Matters Ohio has been waiting for this group to start working.

 

“We never have had a permanent committee whose charge was specifically to do this, and meanwhile we have 129 exemptions, credits, deductions in the state tax code every year without any review.”

 

By July 1, the panel is to have a report on expenditures such as the number of people affected by them, the impact they have at the state and local level, and whether the objectives they meet could be achieved with less cost to the state.

Tags: 
Tax Breaks
Tax Expenditure Review Committee
Policy Matters Ohio

Related Content

City Council Approves Three Tax Deals, Tables Expansion Proposal

By Jul 18, 2017

Columbus City Council last night approved legislation giving the development director the authority to negotiate the creation of a tax-increment financing district for fast food operator White Castle to expand its corporate offices on Goodale Street and create 300 housing units.

Kasich Rejecting Calls To Eliminate Small Business Tax Cut

By Jun 21, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

A state small businesses tax cut is under fire from Democrats and some Republicans who say the current budget situation shows it's time to repeal it.

Giving Farmers A Property Tax Break Could Hurt School Districts

By Jun 9, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

Ohio lawmakers are considering giving farmers a break on their rising property tax bills.

State Lawmakers Considering Tax Break For Music Industry

By May 17, 2017
kentsmith.org

The Ohio House is considering a bill giving a 25 percent tax credit to musicians who use Ohio recording studios for projects costing more than 10 thousand dollars.

Anchor Hocking Parent Gets Tax Break To Move To Columbus

By May 2, 2017
theoneidagroup.com

Columbus City Council last night approved giving the parent of Anchor Hocking a tax break to move its headquarters from Lancaster.

State Budget Director Working To Improve Tax Revenue Projections

By Jul 14, 2017
OGT/OHIO CHANNEL

State budget director Tim Keen was criticized for tax collections that came in nearly a billion dollars below his projections.

A Closer Look At The State's Controversial Small Business Tax Cut

By Jun 16, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

As the state’s budgetary shortfall approaches one billion dollars, a small business tax cut adopted four years ago is getting renewed attention.

Study: GOP Bill Would Cost 80 Thousand Ohioans Their Jobs

By & May 25, 2017
speaker.gov

The Congressional Budget Office says the Republican bill repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act will leave 23 million more Americans uninsured.

JobsOhio, Policy Matters Ohio Say 2016 Job Growth Was Poor

By Mar 8, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

The state's semi-private economic development agency JobsOhio says last year, the fewest number of jobs were created since 2013.

Lawmakers And Policy Advocates Give Budget Proposal Mixed Reviews

By Jan 31, 2017
Andy Chow / Ohio Public Radio

State lawmakers and policy advocates are sounding off in response to Governor John Kasich’s proposal to cut income taxes while increasing other taxes to pay for those tax cuts.