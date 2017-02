State lawmakers have formally introduced a bill removing sales taxes from feminine hygiene products.

Co-sponsoring State Representatives Greta Johnson and Brigid Kelly are pushing for feminine hygiene products to be considered "medically necessary," making them tax exempt under Ohio law. Kelly estimates the state would lose 4 million dollars a year in revenue if the so-called "pink tax" is ended. Advocates say it could save an individual woman up to 17 hundred dollars in her lifetime.