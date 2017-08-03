Lewandowski Side-Steps Question About Ohio Payday Client

In Cleveland Thursday Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski ducked questions about his motives for attacking the head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau - who is considering a run for Ohio governor.



Lewandowski, who now represents private clients and politicians, told "Meet the Press" Sunday he thought the CFPB's Richard Cordray should be fired. Lewandowski denied having any business ties to Ohio, but a New York Times article Monday revealed that the Ohio-based payday lender Consumer Choice Financial is one of his clients. Payday lenders frequently spar with Cordray over regulation of their industry. When Lewandowski was asked directly at the Cleveland City Club whether or not he was paid by Community Choice Financial, he demurred, saying only that he "doesn't make a dime" whether the head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau loses his job.