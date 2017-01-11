The gangster tropes are there, just not the passion.

Live by Night

Grade: C

Director: Ben Affleck (Gone Baby Gone, The Town, Argo)

Screenplay: Affleck, based on the novel by Dennis Lehane

Cast: Ben Affleck (Accountant), Elle Fanning (2oth Century Women)

Rating: R

Runtime: 2 h 8 m

by John DeSando

“Maybe it's true. We all find ourselves in lives we didn't expect. But what I learned was powerful men don't have to be cruel.”Joe Coughlin (Ben Affleck)

Yet in the best of gangster, powerful men like Michael Corleone and Henry Hill are cruel, no matter how gentle their exteriors. So it seems with Joe Coughlin, a prohibition “bandit,” as he calls himself, who doesn’t think of himself as a gangster (“I don't wanna be a gangster. Stopped kissing rings a long time ago.”). Yet he kills or has others killed in the name of moving toward heaven.

Although beautifully appointed and set in Florida and Cuba, writer/director Affleck’s crime story misses the weight of crime films, which casually juxtapose the serious with the not so. It lacks the sass of Pulp Fiction and the gravitas of The Godfather with not much of their verbal gymnastics or irony.

Joe wanting to be a saint while being a sinner requires an actor of considerable resources, which Affleck showed a modicum of recently in the Accountant because it required him to be affectless. He brings that same stolid mien to this film and endangers the edge necessary for the success of actors like Al Pacino. Like Affleck, the film is listless except when Tommy Guns take charge.

As Joe navigates from a low-rent lover, Emma (Sienna Miller), to a classy love, Graciella (Zoe Saldana), director Affleck spends too much time on their embraces and too little on what makes him love them so passionately. He does love his own image as his abundance of self close-ups testifies. Maybe there is no passion, just old affectless Affleck.

It’s dumping time in Hollywood, and Live by the Night is a classic example of why smart studios dump dull movies in January. It’s not all that bad the way Joe is not all that bad. However, it just doesn’t have the firepower to go against the big guns in the Oscar race. Remember the wild surprises and rich characters of the long-form Sopranos? Maybe that’s why the film gangster genre feels troubled here: The arch enemy, TV!

John DeSando, a Los Angeles Press Club first-place winner for National Entertainment Journalism, hosts WCBE’s It’s Movie Time and co-hosts Cinema Classics. Contact him at JDeSando@Columbus.rr.com