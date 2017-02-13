WCBE

Lobbyist Hopes Feds Will Build Interstate Linking Toledo And Columbus

1 hour ago

Tom Kovacik
Credit toledobiz.com

A transportation lobbyist says he hopes the Trump administration's promise to invest billions in infrastructure improvements could revive long dormant plans to build an interstate between Toledo and Columbus.

Tom Kovacik of the Transportation Advocacy Group of Northwest Ohio says a Toledo area government group has endorsed the idea of completing the Interstate 73 project. The project lacks Ohio Department of Transportation support. ODOT Says major highway improvement plans are crafted by a transportation advisory council and if federal funds became available for I-73 construction, the money would be better spent helping replace the obsolete Brent Spence Bridge over the Ohio River in Cincinnati.

