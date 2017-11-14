WCBE

Local Beer Makers Offer To Buy Columbus Crew SC

By 1 hour ago

The owners of a local brewery say they are interested in purchasing Columbus Crew SC to prevent the team from moving to Austin, Texas.

James Watt and Martin Dickie, who opened their BrewDog facility with the help of local and state tax breaks.  are offering to keep half of the franchise and sell the rest to fans through crowdfunding.  Crew owner Anthony Precourt has yet to comment on the offer. Watt and Dickie will also start selling a new beer on Friday, with the proceeds going to a campaign to save the team.

Tags: 
Columbus Crew Soccer Club
BrewDog
Anthony Precourt
James Watt
Martin Dickie

Related Content

Local Officials To Meet With Crew Owner Next Week

By Nov 8, 2017

Corporate Columbus is preparing to try and keep the Crew SC in the city. 

Crew To Refund Cost Of Next Year's Season Tickets

By Oct 26, 2017

The owner of Columbus Crew Soccer Club says he will refund fans for next year's season tickets.

Canal Winchester Zoning Officials Approve Plans For New Brewery

By Sep 17, 2015

The Canal Winchester Planning and Zoning Commission has approved plans for a new brewery.

Scottish Beer Maker Getting Local, State Tax Breaks For U.S. Headquarters Construction

By Jun 30, 2015

The Ohio Tax Credit Authority has awarded tax breaks to five companies that promise to create 630 central Ohio jobs. 

Foreign Beer Maker To Open U.S. Headquarters In Columbus

By Jun 11, 2015

A Scottish beer maker is setting up its first U.S. operation in Columbus. 