Local Beer Makers Offer To Buy Columbus Crew SC

The owners of a local brewery say they are interested in purchasing Columbus Crew SC to prevent the team from moving to Austin, Texas.

James Watt and Martin Dickie, who opened their BrewDog facility with the help of local and state tax breaks. are offering to keep half of the franchise and sell the rest to fans through crowdfunding. Crew owner Anthony Precourt has yet to comment on the offer. Watt and Dickie will also start selling a new beer on Friday, with the proceeds going to a campaign to save the team.