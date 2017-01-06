Local Defendant In Multi-State Drug Ring Sentenced

Another Columbus resident has been sentenced for her role in a multi-state drug operation.

44-year-old Sukita Williams will spend 6 years in prison for her role in an Oxycodone ring that operated between Las Vegas and Columbus. Williams is one of six defendants - including four from Columbus - to be sentenced in the case. Federal prosecutors say the nearly four-year long scheme began in 2012 with the transport of pills from Las Vegas to Columbus by mail and on commercial airlines. Two other defendants are expected to be sentenced by the end of the year.