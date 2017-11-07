WCBE

Local Department Latest To Adopt Statewide Policing Standards

By 40 minutes ago

The Ohio Department of Public Safety says the North Royalty Police Department in suburban Columbus and Riverside Police Department in suburban Dayton are the latest to comply with new standards governing the use of deadly force and other policies.

The agency says 506 departments have either met or are in the process of meeting the standards. A state advisory board created the standards after a series of fatal police shootings. Agencies failing to meet the standards will be listed as noncompliant on an annual list.

Use of Force
Ohio Department of Public Safety
North Royalty Police Department
Riverside Police Department
excessive force

