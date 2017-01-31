WCBE

Local Doc Pleads Guilty To Running Pill Mill

Kevin Lake
Federal prosecutors say a New Albany physician has pleaded guilty to charges of running a pill mill and evading 3.5 million dollars in taxes.

50-year-old Kevin Lake acknowledged knowing doctors and staff at his Columbus Southern Medical Center clinic were prescribing painkillers without a legitimate medical purpose. Lake oversaw illegal operations which included more than 38 million dollars in patient payments. Sentencing is pending. Lake is also a former trustee of Ohio and Bowling Green State universities.

