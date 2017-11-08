WCBE

Local Election Results In A Nutshell

Columbus voters Tuesday re-elected Democrats Shannon Hardin, Priscilla Tyson and Mitch Brown to Columbus City Council. 

Three Columbus school board members - Ramona Reyes, Dominic Paretti and Michael Cole - won re-election. Democrat Megan Kilgore beat Republican Bob Mealy in the Columbus City Auditor's race. Zach Klein was elected as Columbus City Attorney. Lori Tyack was re-elected as Franklin County Clerk of Courts. Voters approved the Franklin County Developmental Disabilities levy. Voters approved school levies in the Upper Arlington, New Albany-Plain Local, Delaware city and Big Walnut districts, while the Northridge schools levy was defeated.  David Scheffler won the three-way race for Lancaster Mayor. And voters approved a measure allowing Berger Hospital in Circleville to become a non-profit to partner with OhioHealth.

