Local Facility Gets State Money To Research Smart Vehicle Technology

By 1 hour ago

Credit Sheridan Hendrix/thelantern.com

Ohio Governor John Kasich say an automotive testing facility near Columbus will get a 45 million dollar grant to expand as the state attempts to become a  leader in autonomous vehicle research and smart road technology. 

The state, Ohio State University and JobsOhio are providing the grant to the Transportation Research Center in East Liberty.  The OSU-affiliated facility is the largest automotive testing center in the country.  The state also is installing equipment along U.S. 33  to allow cars equipped with wireless technology to connect and communicate.  
 

