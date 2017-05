A Columbus manufacturer says it has been selected for a "lucrative" deal with a defense contractor.

Buckeye Shapeform says it has been chosen by Lockheed Martin to make missile skins for the U.S. Army's Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System Alternative Warhead. The company says it will make three thousand missile parts a year, with the first to be ready for inspection later this month. The two companies have worked together in the past.