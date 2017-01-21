Local Judge Allows Severely Burned Woman To Give Deposition Against Ex-Fiancee

A Franklin County judge will allow a Columbus woman who was set on fire by her now ex-fiancee to give a deposition that would be used in case she dies of her injuries.

County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien asked the judge for permission to "perpetuate" Judith Malinowski's testimony after her attacker, 41-year-old Michael Slager, entered a plea to aggravated arson and felonious assault charges for setting the 33-year-old woman on fire. He's serving an eleven year prison sentence for the incident that happened in the summer of 2015. Malinowski's doctor told the judge she has undergone more than 50 surgeries, still has open wounds and is unable to leave her hospital bed. She is also on a breathing tube.