Local Judge Rules Against State In Lawsuit Over Closed NE Ohio Fracking Well

A Franklin County judge has ruled the Ohio Division of Oil and Gas Resources Management must allow a company to resume pumping brine from fracking operations into a Trumbull County injection well ordered closed in 2014 after small earthquakes were recorded nearby.

The judge says the agency should have considered American Water Management Services' plan to reduce volumes and pressures at the well in Weathersfield Township. State officials argued they've been waiting for new policies based on national guidelines to be written.