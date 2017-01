A Linden man has been indicted on charges of shooting and killing three people inside of a Whitehall apartment in 2015.

21-year-old Daveron Minnis faces 13 criminal counts in the drug-related shootings. He is accused of robbing and killing 33-year-old Dontai Rheubottom, 51-year-old Kimberli Alston and 32-year-old Charles Fischer. The shootings happened at the Shaker Square apartment complex. Arraignment is pending.