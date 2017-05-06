Local Motorist Sentenced In Death Of Bicyclist

A Columbus woman was sentenced Friday to 30 days in jail and three years of probation for hitting and killing a bicyclist with her vehicle last year on the east side.

The judge also suspended the drivers' license of 43-year-old Kellie Knight for six months. Prosecutors say 69-year-old William Gruelich was riding on an East Livingston Avenue sidewalk last August when he turned into the street at Burlington Avenue, colliding with Knight's vehicle. Prosecutors say while Knight was not at fault, she was sentenced for fleeing the scene.