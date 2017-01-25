WCBE

Local, National Existing Home Sales Declined In December

By & 52 minutes ago

Sales of existing homes declined in December on the national and local levels, but increased statewide.

Jim Letizia reports.

The National Association of Realtors says sales of existing homes fell 2.8 percent last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.49 million. Industry analysts blame a supply shortage that has pushed prices higher and may limit additional sales growth. The Ohio Association of Realtors says existing home sales statewide rose by 3 percent in December to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of nearly 153 thousand. The Columbus Realtors trade association says sales in its multi-county region declined 1.1 percent from November to December, with more than 22 hundred units changing hands. The median sale price of a U.S. home fell by 3 thousand dollars to 232 thousand. Statewide, the average home price fell by 3 thousand to more than 159 thousand dollars.  The average regional sale price fell by 3 thousand to more than 196 thousand dollars. For all of 2016, U.S. existing home sales posted an annual gain of 3.8 percent to 5.45 million. Locally, sales rose by 6.8 from 2015. Statewide, sales for 2016 rose by 6.7 percent.

Tags: 
Existing Home Sales
National Association of Realtors
Ohio Association of Realtors
Columbus Realtors

Related Content

Existing Home Sales In Ohio Declined In November

By & Dec 22, 2016

Existing home sales rose on the national level in November as compared with October, but declined on the state and local levels.

Local Existing Home Sales Declined In October

By & Nov 23, 2016

Sales of existing homes in October rose on the national and state levels, but declined on the local level.

Existing Home Sales Rose On The State And National Levels In September

By & Oct 21, 2016

Existing home sales rose in September on the state and national levels, but declined locally.

Local Existing Home Sales Rose In August, Declined On State And National Levels

By & Sep 23, 2016

Rates of existing home sales fell on the national and state levels in August, but increased on the local level.

Fewer Existing Homes Sold In July

By & Aug 25, 2016

Existing home sales on the local, state and national levels declined in July thanks to a shortage of available properties and rising prices.