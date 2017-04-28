WCBE

Local Organizations Participating In National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day



Columbus and Franklin County organizations will host sites for this Saturday's National Prescription Drug Take-back Day, collecting unwanted, unneeded and expired medications for disposal.

Jim Letizia reports.

Columbus Public Health will hold a drive-through dropoff event Saturday from 10am to 2pm at it's Parsons Avenue office. And the Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio will hold dropoff events at several locations. Seven central Ohio Kroger stores will also host such events. Residents may drop off prescriptions, needles and over-the-counter pills, patches, vitamins and pet medications. Liquids of any kind, gel caps, creams, aerosol cans, thermometers and inhalers will not be accepted. The National Survey on Drug Use and Health shows 73 percent of medications abused by people last year came from a home's medicine cabinet. Local officials say Franklin County has seen a 343% increase in opioid overdoses since 2003. More information is available on the websites of Columbus Public Health and SWACO.

Tags: 
National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day
Opioid Overdoses
Columbus Public Health
Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio

