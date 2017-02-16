Local Refugee Resettlement Group Closing Because Of POTUS' Immigration Ban

A refugee resettlement group operating in Columbus says it is closing because of President Trump's executive order affecting refugees and immigrants.

World Relief Columbus has been operating for five years. It will close in mid-July. The president's order cuts the total number of refugees admitted to the nation this year by 45 percent to 50 thousand, which the agency says will cause financial and staff hardships that it cannot absorb. The agency helps new refugees find housing, learn English, develop job skills, obtain medical care and acclimate to the U.S. The agency will continue receiving new refugees through the end of the week.