Local Refugee Resettlement Group Closing Because Of POTUS' Immigration Ban

A refugee resettlement group operating in Columbus says it is closing because of President Trump's executive order affecting refugees and immigrants.

World Relief Columbus has been operating for five years. It will close in mid-July. The president's order cuts the total number of refugees admitted to the nation this year by 45 percent to 50 thousand, which the agency says will cause financial and staff hardships that it cannot absorb. The agency helps new refugees find housing, learn English, develop job skills, obtain medical care and acclimate to the U.S. The agency will continue receiving new refugees through the end of the week.

Cincinnati Becomes "Sanctuary City"; Columbus Contemplates Following Suit

By , & Jan 31, 2017
Columbus City officials yesterday responded to executive orders from President Trump banning refugees and immigrants from some countries with a majority Muslim population.

Columbus School Board Says Schools Are "Safe Places"

By Feb 8, 2017

While confusion continues over President Trump's executive order on immigration, and Statehouse  Republican and Democrats are squaring off over "sanctuary cities" bills, the Columbus Board of Education last night approved a resolution promising a safe environment for all students and staff, regardless of immigration status. 

Cleveland Clinic Resident Refused Entry Into U.S. Due To Trump's Immigration Ban Now Back In Ohio

By Feb 8, 2017
A Cleveland Clinic resident forced to return to Saudi Arabia from New York when the Trump administration's travel ban took effect has returned to Ohio. 

Competing Sanctuary Cities Bills At The Statehouse

By Feb 8, 2017
The fight over how the state should deal with immigration issues has Statehouse Republicans and Democrats backing different bills.

Treasurer Backs Sanctuary City Ban; Mayors Fire Back

By & Feb 6, 2017

Cincinnati and Columbus are the latest to adopt policies that stray away from enforcing immigration laws, essentially making them so-called sanctuary cities for immigrants and refugees.