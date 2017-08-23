WCBE

Local Sailor Among Those Missing From USS John S. McCain

Jacob Drake
Credit Drake family

A central Ohio sailor is one of the 10 reported missing following the collison between the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker off the coast of Singapore on Monday.

Relatives of 21-year-old Jacob Drake of Champaign County are waiting for further word from the U.S. Navy. U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander Admiral Scott Swift says the remains of some of the ten have been found by the Malaysian Navy in the waters off Singapore.

Four other sailors who were injured in the collision were airlifted to a hospital in Singapore.

