WCBE

Local Sheriff Wants To Create Unit To Help People With Mental Illness

By 59 seconds ago

Credit sheriff.franklincountyohio.gov

Some Franklin County Sheriff's deputies could soon specialize in handling court orders requiring a person with mental health issues to get a psychological evaluation. 

Sheriff Dallas Baldwin has unveiled plans to create a Crisis Intervention Diversion unit to work with mental health professionals to ensure people with problems get ongoing treatment and support.  The unit could be operational by spring. Baldwin says the number of court orders served this year is expected to exceed 13 hundred. 650 orders were served in 2015.

Tags: 
Mental health services
Franklin County Sheriff
Crisis Intervention Diversion Unit
Dallas Baldwin

Related Content

State Wants To Change Billing And Coding Procedures For Mental Health And Addiction Services

By May 30, 2017

The state wants to change to the way mental health and addiction services are billed and coded, to align with national standards.

Franklin County To Fund Mental Health And Suicide Prevention Services In Schools

By May 10, 2017

Franklin County Commissioners have approved spending 450 thousand dollars on mental health and suicide prevention services in public schools.

Ohio Receives Funds For Mental Health Services

By & Aug 4, 2014

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded eight facilities in Ohio  a total of $2 million to support or expand mental health services for thousands of residents. 

Local Deputy Placed On Leave Amid Rape Probe

By Oct 25, 2017
ebay.com

A Franklin County Sheriff's special duty deputy has been placed on leave amid a rape investigation. 

No Answers In Disappearance Of Drugs From County Courthouse

By WCBE Staff Sep 23, 2017
criminalattorneycolumbus.com

Franklin County Sheriff's deputies say their investigation has failed to reveal what happened to 71 oxycodone pills that disappeared at the county courthouse last July.

Family Of Man Killed In Crash With Deputy's Cruiser Sues Franklin County

By Jul 12, 2017
Franklin County Sheriff's Office

The family of a man killed in a crash with a Franklin County Sheriff's cruiser in July of last year has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the county.

Baldwin, Boyce Win Franklin County Primary Races

By Mar 16, 2016
dallasbaldwinforsheriff.com

Franklin County Sheriff Zach Scott was unseated in Tuesday's primary, less than six months after losing to another Democrat in Columbus' Mayoral contest.