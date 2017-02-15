Local Study Shows Pregnant Women Carrying Girls More Susceptible To Illness Than Those Carrying Boys

Many pregnant women say they feel different, depending on whether they are carrying a boy or girl.

A study by Ohio State University's Medical Center shows there's some science behind that. Doctor Amanda Mitchell led the study that found women carrying girls have more trouble fighting off illnesses including viruses, infections, asthma or allergies. Mitchell says women carrying girls produce more inflammatory cytokines.

Mitchell says those inflamation-producing cytokines were found in immune samples from women carrying girls.