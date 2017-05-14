Local SWAT Team Helping Search For Evidence In Pike County Slayings

The Franklin County Sheriff's office says a special weapons and tactics team is helping search for evidence in the execution-style slayings of eight members of a Pike County family last year.

A swat team conducted searches on Saturday. The Ohio Attorney General's office says the search was related to one in Adams County on Friday. Details on the swat team's role were not disclosed. Law enforcement is are trying to uncover information about the seven adults and teen boy from the Rhoden family who were found shot to death at four homes near Piketon. Family members have pleaded for anyone with information to come forward.