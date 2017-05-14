WCBE

Local SWAT Team Helping Search For Evidence In Pike County Slayings

By 3 minutes ago

Credit sheriff.franklincountyohio.gov

The Franklin County Sheriff's office says a special weapons and tactics team is helping search for evidence in the execution-style slayings of eight members of a Pike County family last year.

A swat team conducted searches on Saturday. The Ohio Attorney General's office says the search was related to one in Adams County on Friday. Details on the swat team's role were not disclosed. Law enforcement is are trying to uncover information about the seven adults and teen boy from the Rhoden family who were found shot to death at four homes near Piketon. Family members have pleaded for anyone with information to come forward.

Tags: 
Rhoden family
Pike County shootings
Franklin County Sheriff
Ohio Attorney General's Office
Piketon

No New Info In Pike County Slayings

By Apr 14, 2017

State investigators yesterday offered no new information about the unsolved slayings of eight Pike County family members.

State Approves Additional Payment For Rhoden Family Funerals

By Apr 13, 2017

The state has approved a request to help pay for the funeral of a woman killed in last year's murders of eight Pike County family members.

Arrest Of Rhoden Family Member Not Related To Murder

By Jan 27, 2017
Jo Ingles

Two Pike County men have been arrested on drug charges in a federal, state and local investigation. One of those charged is related to the eight members of the Rhoden family who were murdered last year. 

AG Denies Crime Victim Money To Rhoden Family Member

By Jan 21, 2017
cbsnews.com

A crime victims compensation fund has rejected a request for payment of lost wages made on behalf of a relative of a man killed in last year's Pike County shootings.

State Returning Machinery To Relatives Of Slain Rhoden Family Members

By Nov 25, 2016
umbrellaofsuspicion.com

The Ohio Attorney General's office says dozens of cars, trucks and farming equipment have been investigated and will be returned to the relatives of eight Pike County family members who were slain earlier this year.

State Helps Pay Costs Of Funerals Of Three Rhoden Family Members

By Oct 23, 2016
ohiocourtofclaims.gov

The Ohio Attorney General's Office has approved 22 thousand 500 dollars to help pay for the funerals of three Pike County siblings who were among eight family members slain earlier this year.

Authorities: Rhoden Family Killer Or Killers Knew Victims

By Aug 21, 2016
chicagotribune.com

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine says whoever killed eight members from the same Pike County family were familiar with the victims, their homes and the surrounding area.

Authorities Provide Little Information In Pike County Shootings Update

By & Apr 28, 2016
newswatchman.com

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine is tight-lipped about the investigation into the murders of eight family members in Pike County last week.

Search For Suspect In Pike County Shootings Continues

By Apr 23, 2016
chicagotribune.com

Pike County Sheriff's deputies are searching for at least one armed suspect in the murders of eight family members whose bodies were found Friday in four different locations.