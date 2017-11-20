WCBE

Local Water And Sewer Rates To Rise Again Next Year

Griggs Reservoir
Columbus City Council tonight is expected to approve an increase in water and sewer rates for next year.

Steve Gladman chairs the city's Sewer and Water Advisory Board, which recommended the rate increases.

Gladman says the increases are the smallest since 2014. The average household bill for those living outside the city but are served by Columbus would increase 18 dollars to 12 hundred 12 dollars a year. In 2007, the average Columbus customer paid 694 dollars a year. The city provides a 20 percent discount low-income and elderly households. Columbus Public Utilities Director Traci Davies says the city has been raising rates for more than a decade in part due to consent decrees designed to reduce overflows into local waterways.

Davies also says it costs the city more to provide water and sewer services to the suburbs.

