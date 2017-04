The Columbus woman convicted of falsifying an Amber Alert so police would find her stolen car has been given a 180 day suspended jail sentence.

Jessica Pickett will also serve two years' probation and pay a 100 dollar fine. Pickett told authorities last January her 4-year-old daughter was in the backseat of her car when it was stolen from behind her home. She later changed her story. The child was found in the care of a relative.