A Reynoldsburg baby sitter charged with giving a fatal dose of Benadryl to an 8-month-old boy has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and other charges.

Prosecutors say Lori Conley gave an adult dose of the over-the-counter allergy medication to Haddix Mulkey in 2016 to try to get him to sleep. Sentencing is expected to take place in August.