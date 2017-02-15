WCBE

Local Woman Who Lived-Streamed Rape Gets Nine Months In Prison

The Franklin County woman convicted of live-streaming the rape of a friend has been sentenced to nine months in prison.

19-year-old Marina Lonina pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing justice as part of a plea bargain. She was indicted on rape, sexual battery, kidnapping and pandering sexually oriented matter involving a juvenile charges. Prosecutors say she live-streamed the rape of a 17-year-old girl at a Columbus apartment in February of last year. The rapist, 29-year-old Raymond Gates, was sentenced last October to nine years in prison.

