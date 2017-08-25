WCBE

Lone Ohio County Without Health Coverage Will Have It Next Year

The Ohio Department of Insurance says the lone county in the nation at risk of going without getting care under the federal health law has landed a provider.

CareSource will provide health insurance coverage in Paulding County next year. The non-partisan Kaiser Family Foundation identified Paulding as the final county at risk of lacking a provider when 2018 signups begin November. 1. Well over 40 mostly rural counties faced the prospect of having no options for exchanges created under the Affordable Care Act.

