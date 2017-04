Ohio House Democrats have chosen Summit County Juvenile Court Magistrate Tavia Baxter Galonski to succeed State Representative Greta Johnson, who stepped down earlier this year to become the county's deputy law director.

Galonski was chosen from a list of eight applicants vying to complete Johnson’s term, which runs through the end of next year. She will be sworn-in May 10th, and says she plans to run for a full term in the next election.