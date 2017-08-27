Man Charged With Selling Bus Passes Intended For Low-Income, Homeless CCS Students

The State Auditor's office says a Whitehall man accused of selling stolen bus passes intended for the Columbus City School's neediest students has been charged with telecommunications fraud.

31-year-old Jason Morris was arrested Friday after allegedly selling four stolen Central Ohio Transit Authority bus passes to an undercover investigator for 100 dollars. The passes stolen from the district were meant for students who are homeless or from low-income homes. Police say Morris received at least 100 bus passes worth more than 6 thousand dollars from a district transportation department employee who has yet to be charged. The office says the female employee was terminated on Friday. District officials say they will examine controls on the bus-pass program.