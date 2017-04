The Richland County man convicted in the slaying and dismemberment of a neighbor has been sentenced to life in prison.

54-year-old Walter Renz was sentenced Monday in the July 2015 death of 62-year-old Patsy Hudson, whose body parts were found last February. Renz and co-defendant Linda Buckner-Blehar, who earlier received the same sentence, plotted to steal from Hudson and traveled the country using her bank card.